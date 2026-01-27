eco!Booster 120
Ideal for sensitive surfaces – the eco!Booster delivers a 50% higher cleaning performance than the Kärcher standard flat jet, saving water, energy and time.
Cleaning sensitive surfaces efficiently and thoroughly has never been so easy, quick or economical. With 50% higher cleaning performance and the same resource consumption, the eco!Booster offers 50% higher water and energy efficiency compared with Kärcher's standard flat jet. Confirmed by an independent testing institute. This makes cleaning very thorough and quick, saving time, water and energy. Thanks to the very even removal, dirt is picked up really effectively, and even sensitive materials such as painted surfaces or wood can be cleaned without worry. At the same time, the eco!Booster offers impressive handling: despite delivering a higher cleaning performance, the perceived noise level during use is 25% lower than the Kärcher standard flat jet. The eco!Booster 120 is suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in the K 2 and K 3 classes.
Features and benefits
50% higher water efficiency*
- Saves water.
50% higher energy efficiency*
- Saves energy.
Hugely versatile in application
- Particularly suitable for delicate surfaces such as paint or wood.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|452 x 104 x 42
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required. /
* Based on 50 % more surface area that can be cleaned with the same amount of energy and water compared to the flat jet.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
