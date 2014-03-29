Automatic watering

Pamper your garden

Kärcher’s water timer will bring a smile to the faces of garden lovers everywhere. Watering products designed to work in perfect unison allow you to work responsibly with your natural resources. This ensures that precious water is used in the most effective and economical way. Innovative water timer ensures that your plants are provided with the exact volume of water that they require to grow. To ensure that you can take maximum pleasure from the natural beauty of your garden, Kärcher provides maximum efficient watering systems. Kärcher water timer is now available in Malaysia; you know you have made the right choice. Kärcher makes a difference.