Nozzles and spray lances

Water in its most beautiful form. Optimal irrigation can only be achieved with perfectly adjusted spraying patterns. With its wide range of garden sprayers and spray lances, Kärcher is sure to have the right solution for every need. The spraying pattern and water quantity can be adjusted precisely, so each plant can be treated gently and according to its individual requirements, thereby ensuring exemplary plant care. And a welcome side effect is that unnecessary water wastage is virtually eliminated. Exactly the right amount of this precious resource falls precisely where it’s needed.