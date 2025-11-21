Nozzles and spray lances

Water in its most beautiful form. Optimal irrigation can only be achieved with perfectly adjusted spraying patterns. With its wide range of garden sprayers and spray lances, Kärcher is sure to have the right solution for every need. The spraying pattern and water quantity can be adjusted precisely, so each plant can be treated gently and according to its individual requirements, thereby ensuring exemplary plant care. And a welcome side effect is that unnecessary water wastage is virtually eliminated. Exactly the right amount of this precious resource falls precisely where it’s needed.

Nozzles and spray lances FAQ'S

Consider the specific task you need to perform. For gentle watering, an adjustable nozzle with multiple spray patterns might be ideal. For high-pressure cleaning, a robust spray lance would be more suitable. Refer to the product descriptions and specifications for detailed guidance.

Kärcher nozzles and spray lances are designed to be compatible with Kärcher products. Compatibility with other brands may vary, so it is recommended to check the product specifications or consult with customer support.

Regularly clean your nozzles and spray lances by rinsing them with clean water after use. For thorough cleaning, disassemble the parts (if possible) and soak them in a mild detergent solution. Ensure they are completely dry before reassembling.

Kärcher offers a variety of nozzles and spray lances, including adjustable nozzles, multi-pattern nozzles, and high-pressure spray lances designed for different watering and cleaning tasks.

First, check for any blockages or debris in the nozzle or spray lance. Clean it thoroughly and ensure all parts are properly connected. If the issue persists, refer to the troubleshooting guide in the user manual or contact Kärcher customer support for assistance.