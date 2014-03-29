Selecting the right sprinkler for your garden depends on a few key factors:

Garden Size: Larger gardens benefit from rotary sprinklers, while oscillating sprinklers are better for medium-sized rectangular lawns.

Water Pressure: Ensure that your water pressure is compatible with the sprinkler's requirements for optimal performance.

Coverage Needs: Consider sprinklers with adjustable water flow if you need to water different sections of your garden at different intensities.

By assessing these factors, you can find the perfect Kärcher sprinkler for your lawn care routine.