Hose storage
Stowed away and easily within reach. Kärcher hose storage products such as hose boxes, hose trolleys, hose reels and hose hangers give hoses a safe and clean home. This prevents any unnecessary tripping hazards, and you no longer have the tedious task of pulling and tugging hoses around.
Nothing gets in the way of caring for your garden.
Kärcher Garden Hoses and Hose Carts: Unmatched Flexibility and Robustness
When it comes to maintaining your garden, having the right tools can make all the difference. Kärcher garden hoses and hose carts are designed with the user in mind, ensuring that nothing gets in the way of your gardening tasks. Here’s why Kärcher’s products are the ideal choice for efficient and hassle-free garden care:
Kärcher Garden Hoses: Kink-Free Design: Kärcher garden hoses are engineered to be kink-free, allowing for smooth water flow without interruptions. Say goodbye to the frustration of tangled hoses that slow you down.
Extreme Flexibility: These hoses are extremely flexible, making it easy to maneuver around plants, garden beds, and other obstacles. The flexibility ensures that you can reach every corner of your garden without any hassle.
Robust Construction: Made from high-quality materials, Kärcher hoses are built to withstand harsh weather conditions and heavy use. Their durability ensures that they will last for years, providing reliable performance season after season.
UV and Weather Resistant: Kärcher hoses are resistant to UV rays and extreme weather, preventing them from cracking or becoming brittle over time. This feature ensures that your hose remains in excellent condition, regardless of the weather.
Kärcher Hose Carts
- State-of-the-Art Design: Kärcher hose carts are designed for maximum efficiency, featuring advanced mechanisms that make winding and unwinding your hose quick and effortless.
- Quick Winding and Unwinding: With Kärcher’s innovative hose carts, you can quickly wind and unwind your hose, saving you time and effort. This feature is particularly useful for larger gardens where long hoses are necessary.
- Stable and Portable: Kärcher hose carts are designed to be stable, preventing them from tipping over during use. Additionally, they are equipped with wheels for easy portability, allowing you to move them around your garden with ease.
- Compact Storage: When not in use, Kärcher hose carts can be neatly stored, keeping your garden space tidy. Their compact design ensures that they do not take up much room in your shed or garage.
Kärcher hose trolley
Greater mobility, less pulling and tugging: the new hose trolleys from Kärcher make gardening considerably easier. Now that the hose can be moved effortlessly from A to B on the hose trolley, the chore of dragging it through the garden is no longer necessary. Obstacles can be bypassed effortlessly and smoothly. The hose is simply unwound and laid down along the route on the ground. The long section of hose is simply connected to the tap and the short hose is used for watering.
The result: no more annoying pulling on the hose, no more continually knocking the hose trolley over and considerably less damage.
Mobile with style
Simply place the short end of the hose over the hook, store accessories directly on the hose trolley and move it comfortably to the location of use.
Greater manoeuvrability
No more annoying tugging on the hose: obstacles can now be easily and smoothly bypassed with the new hose trolley.
Compact comfort
The new Kärcher hose trolley occupies minimal storage space.
Securely fixed
The hose can be securely fixed on the device during transport or storage.
Kärcher hose storage systems
Kärcher offers various systems for hose storage. The hose trolley is the classic among helpers in the garden, and serves at the same time as a stowing system. The integrated hose reel facilitates the storage of hoses by simply winding them up with the crank. After working in the garden, you can put the hose trolley away in the garage.
The premium hose reel kit is a little smaller, as it has no rollers. Thanks to the detachable hose reel and a storage option for garden sprinklers and sprayers, all the necessary utensils can be stored safely without taking up much space.
Even less space is taken up by the hose reel, available with a crank or automatic operation, so that the hose is automatically wound up by hose retraction.
Functional and unobtrusive
No getting stuck, no disturbing optics: The wall mount in extra flat design looks very discreet. The Premium Hose Box CR 7.220 Automatic can be securely attached - and removed again.
Pleasantly adaptable
Thanks to the adjustable swivel stop, the swivel range of the Premium CR 7.220 automatic hose reel can be reduced in steps of 30°. In this way, damage is avoided.
Wonderfully compact
Ideal for the balcony: Thanks to the low weight and compact dimensions, transportation of the compact CR 3.110 balcony hose reel is child's play.
Always quickly at hand
No untidiness, no bothersome searching: The hose hanger and reel provide sufficient storage space for your garden accessories.
