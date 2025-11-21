Circular sprinkler CS 90 Spike
Circular sprinkler CS 90 with strong spike ideal for watering small areas and gardens and suitable for use on uneven or sloping areas. Max. watering area: 64 sqm.
Circular sprinkler CS 90 with strong spike ideal for watering small areas and gardens and suitable for use on uneven or sloping areas. Maximum watering area 64 sqm. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and is compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Robust spike for uneven or sloping underground
- Guaranteed stability and robustness
Specifications
Technical data
|Water volume
|24 l/min
|Sprinkling diameter (2 bar)
|9 m
|Sprinkling diameter (4 bar)
|9 m
|Sprinkling area (4 bar)
|64 m² (4 bar)
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|58 x 105 x 243
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Lawn
- Small areas