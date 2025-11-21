Stone floor cleaning RM 537, 500ml

Stone Floor Cleaning RM 537 for streak-free results on tiles, stone and natural stone. Effectively and gently removes run marks and is also suitable for vinyl, PVC and linoleum.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Product
  • Cleans and protects
  • Streak-free cleaning
  • Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Stone floor cleaning RM 537, 500ml
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Tiles
  • Stone surfaces
  • PVC floors
  • Linoleum floors
  • Vinyl