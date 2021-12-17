Watering with a watering can, hose or watering system?

For earlier generations, the question of the appropriate equipment for watering the garden did not even arise. A watering can was the only option. Today, the starting point is totally different. There are numerous tools such as mobile sprinklers and spray guns with a spraying function. So which piece of equipment will meet your personal requirements?

The watering can still always belongs amongst the basic equipment. Despite the multitude of modern and efficient devices for watering the garden, you can still always find the watering can in almost every garden. It is perfectly suited to ensuring that potted plants and beds are watered on time. You can also carefully water ornamental plants with it using a shower attachment. But the decisive disadvantage remains – the multiple refilling and carrying of the watering can requires strength and can quickly lead to back and shoulder pain.

Water your garden yourself or have it watered for you? For larger areas, watering with a hose alone is only sensible to a limited extent. If you're only talking about watering a small area of lawn, you can resort with a clear conscience to using a hose together with a sprinkler or spray lance yourself. Kärcher hoses are robust and are designed so that they do not kink, which hugely increases their durability.