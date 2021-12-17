Tip 1: Where do you have to clear leaves?

Why do you have to clear leaves at all? In certain areas around the house, there is an obligation to remove leaves in many regions. Owners of plots of ground adjacent to pavements must remove the leaves, and can also pass on this obligation to their tenants. You should clear the leaves often enough to ensure that passers-by cannot slip. It is sensible to clear leaves from drives for the same reason, so that braking distances are not affected.

The exceptions in a garden are lawn areas. Anyone who values a well-maintained lawn should remove the leaves, because otherwise yellow spots will form where the grass is not getting any sunlight – depending on the thickness of the leaf layer. But clearing leaves with a lawn mower is not especially animal-friendly. A rake is more suitable, or, if you want to save energy, a wet & dry vacuum blower.