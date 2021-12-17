Watering the garden automatically
A lush, green lawn, magnificent rows of beds, a multicoloured carpet of flowers – the dream of every garden lover! But a professional knows that, though having a green garden paradise is a hobby and a passion, it also involves a lot of work. In particular, watering the plants and the lawn requires a lot of time and energy every day in the warm months. By using an automatic watering system, you can bypass this time-consuming process and simultaneously save valuable water. The following contains an overview of the various systems as well as how automatic watering works.
The advantages of automatic watering in the garden
The advantages of an automatic watering system in the garden can be quickly enumerated: Compared with watering using a watering can or traditional spray guns, you can save an enormous amount of time with a watering system in the garden. Moreover, this method saves water and conserves more resources than blasting the garden with tap water by hand. You can water your garden especially effectively using individually adjustable sprinklers and watering clocks. This allows lawns, plants and bushes to be watered either manually or in a targeted manner according to an individually adjustable watering schedule – even whilst you are at work or on holiday.
Automatic watering: Controlled manually or by computer
If you are considering purchasing a watering system, a few questions have to be clarified first. This is not only to do with you wanting to learn how automatic watering works and what systems there are. It is also related to the quality and size of your own garden area. For example, there are questions relating to what kind of hose system is suitable and which water source you want to use, in order to provide flowerbeds, hedges and lawns with water in a targeted manner. There are available water timers provided by Karcher. It is important to know the following here: If you have answered these fundamental questions for yourself, the majority of the "work" has been done. Installation of the watering system is uncomplicated and takes just a few minutes.
How does automatic watering work?
Essentially you have three options with automatic watering. To start off with, a modern hose system that distributes water via automatically functioning sprinklers may already be sufficient. This variant is cheap and requires no laborious planning, as the mobile and individually adjustable devices can be placed in the desired area of the garden at any time if required. So you are already saving a lot of time, and can use this time to take care of your family and household or for home working. Thanks to flexible hose connection systems, several sprinklers can in some instances also be connected with each other.
Premium class: Automatic watering with water timer
Anyone who wants to have their garden watered completely automatically can rely on water timers. Even when you're on holiday or at work, you no longer need to worry that your flowers are getting too little water. You can set a watering interval on the device in advance – allowing the garden to be watered according to a schedule and fully automatically.
This works as follows. The water timer is attached to the house's water connection, as you will have seen with other watering systems. Depending on the model, you can connect one to three distributor systems to it. If you decide, for example, on a watering clock, you can only set the watering period manually. After a maximum of two hours – or earlier if required – watering stops automatically.
You can get even more independence with a water timer. This not only ensures that the garden is automatically watered once a day – or more times if required – but also measures the soil moisture via a sensor. The signal is sent to the operating unit at the water connection wirelessly, consequently starting and finishing watering depending on the function set in advance – that is the modern and efficient way of watering the garden.