Automatic hose reel, stainless steel, includes swivel holder, 20 m
Automatic stainless steel hose reel. With swivel holder. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.
Automatic stainless steel hose reel. With swivel holder. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (m)
|20
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 150
|Max. pressure (bar)
|200
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17.1
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
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