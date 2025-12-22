High-pressure cleaner HD 7/11-4 Classic
Reliable single-phase high-pressure cleaner HD 7/11-4 Classic with 700 l/h water flow, strong crankshaft pump, ceramic piston and the latest sealing technology. For long service intervals.
The very lightweight HD 7/11-4 Classic is the single-phase entry-level model of the HD Classic family. The intuitive and therefore particularly easy-to-operate high-pressure cleaner is designed for AC operation and facilitates effective working with a water flow of 700 l/h. High-quality components such as the ceramic piston and innovative sealing technology guarantee a long product lifetime. Despite its compact size, the HD 7/11-4 Classic offers sufficient storage space for the nozzle, lance and other accessories. And the outstanding service friendliness speaks for the machine: all important machines parts are optimally accessible.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustExtra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings. Ceramic pistons for reduced wear and tear. High performance sealing packages for longer working times.
Especially easy to maintainWide-opening machine cover for easy access to all service and maintenance-relevant components. Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump. Integrated nozzle storage.
Improved cleaning performancePatented Kärcher power flat jet nozzles: up to 40 percent more impact force than conventional nozzles. High area coverage and thorough dirt removal.
Excellent mobility
- Large wheels and ergonomic push handle ensure optimal turning manoeuvrability and easy handling.
- The foldable push handle enables space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|520 - 700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|70 - 110 / 7 - 11
|Max. pressure (bar)
|150
|Connected load (kW)
|2.9
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|51.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|59.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|709 x 469 x 1000
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 850 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Anti-twist system (AVS)
- Pressure cut-off
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.