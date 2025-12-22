The very lightweight HD 7/11-4 Classic is the single-phase entry-level model of the HD Classic family. The intuitive and therefore particularly easy-to-operate high-pressure cleaner is designed for AC operation and facilitates effective working with a water flow of 700 l/h. High-quality components such as the ceramic piston and innovative sealing technology guarantee a long product lifetime. Despite its compact size, the HD 7/11-4 Classic offers sufficient storage space for the nozzle, lance and other accessories. And the outstanding service friendliness speaks for the machine: all important machines parts are optimally accessible.