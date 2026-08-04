EASY!Force conversion kit 3 - high-pressure gun

Compatible with existing high-pressure hose and spray lance: EASY!Force conversion kit 3, incl. EASY!Force trigger gun and all necessary adapters for upgrading your high-pressure cleaner.

For upgrading all Kärcher high-pressure cleaners, which already have corresponding accessories, with convenient and energy-saving EASY!Force technology: Our EASY!Force conversion kit 3 includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), the adapter 12 (4.111-046) for the high-pressure hose incl. rotary coupling, as well as the adapter 5 (4.111-033) for spray lances with M 22 × 1.5 connection. With this conversion kit existing high-pressure hoses and spray lances can still be used economically.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited