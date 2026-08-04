FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner

Thanks to automatic suction of the dirty water, the stainless steel FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. Hot water cleaning up to 85°C.

The stainless steel FRV 30 Me Surface Cleaner makes possible cleaning with hot water up to 85°C. Thanks to the integrated automatic suction of the dirty water, the FRV 30 Me makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. The FRV 30 Me is equipped with a temperature-resistant 7.5 m long suction hose made from polyurethane. Additional quality features of the high-performance surface cleaner are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1300 l/h. (Please order machine-specific nozzle kit separately.)

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7.6
Videos
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited