HK 12 high-pressure hose kit

Upgrade set with 12 m high-pressure hose, high-pressure gun and Quick Connect adaptor for the K 2 toK 7 ranges. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers manufactured between 1992 and 2017 without a hose reel.

This accessory kit also contains, in addition to a 12 metre pressure hose, an ergonomical high-pressure gun and a Quick Connect adapter for the K 2 to K 7. The upgrade set is suitable for all Kärcher high-pressure cleaners manufactured since 1992 (except hose reel machines).

Features and benefits
Adapter
  • Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device.
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
High-pressure hose
  • With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment.
High-pressure gun
  • For ergonomical working.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 60
Max. pressure (bar) 180
Length (m) 12
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 551 x 250 x 250
Compatible machines
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited