Multi-surface roller set, yellow

2-part Pure!Roll® microfibre roller set for gentle cleaning and care of all floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.

Double the cleaning power: the multi-surface rollers for the Kärcher floor cleaners EWM 2, FC 3, FC 4-4, FC 5, FC 7 and FC 8 enable gentle cleaning and care of all floors – including parquet.The high-quality multi-surface rollers are lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. Very sustainable: the Pure!Roll® rollers are suitable for machine washing at up to 60 °C.

Features and benefits
Pure!Roll® with high-quality microfibre
  • Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
  • Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 60 x 60
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Sealed parquet
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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