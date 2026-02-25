Parquet nozzle

The Kärcher parquet nozzle with soft bristles for gentle cleaning of parquet and other sensitive hard floors.

The parquet nozzle with soft bristles cleans hard floors such as parquet and laminate, as well as cork, PVC, linoleum and tiles, with particular care.

Features and benefits
Suitable for Kärcher vacuum cleaners & vacuum cleaners with water filter
Soft bristle brush made of natural hair (horsehair)
  • For soft and gentle cleaning without scratching.
Flexible joint
  • Excellent manoeuvrability and easy to clean under furniture.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 301 x 175 x 54
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Sensitive surfaces
