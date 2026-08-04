Polishing pads (universal)

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing hard surfaces such as parquet, stone, linoleum, cork, PVC and laminate floors.

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing hard surfaces such as parquet, stone, linoleum, cork, PVC and laminate floors. For brilliant polishing results.

Features and benefits
Polishing pad of high-quality imitation wool
  • Perfect polishing results on all floor coverings
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 3
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 125 x 125 x 10
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard floors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

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WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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