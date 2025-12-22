Replacement nozzles accessories for T 350

The high-quality replacement nozzles guarantee easy nozzle changing and are suitable for the T-Racer T 300 / T 350 surface cleaners for the pressure washer ranges K 2 to K 7.

The high-quality replacement nozzles allow easy changing of accessory nozzles and are suitable for changing the nozzles of the T-Racer T 300 / T 350 surface cleaners for the K 2 to K 7 ranges. Includes three pairs of nozzles for different pressure washer performance classes and two brackets for securing them in place.

Features and benefits
Replacement nozzle
  • Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles.
  • High quality for a long service life.
High pressure - flat jet
  • Even cleaning and loosening of stubborn dirt.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 17 x 17 x 18
Compatible machines
