The innovative Kärcher Shoe!cleaner cleans various types of sports footwear and casual shoes quickly, thoroughly and without leaving any drips. This makes it easy to clean running shoes, walking boots or even fashion trainers, for example, inside the house without making a mess indoors. Thanks to the replaceable brush crowns, both the sole and the upper of the shoes can be cleaned quickly and thoroughly. The soft bristles enable effective and gentle cleaning, even of more delicate materials. Thanks to the automatic water vacuuming during cleaning, the shoes dry out in no time at all. The Shoe!Cleaner also impresses with a system cleaning function, which prevents the accessories from becoming dirty during cleaning applications. The Shoe!Cleaner is therefore the ideal reliable accessory to complement the SE 3 Compact, SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6 spray extraction cleaners for all shoe cleaning tasks.