Apart from diverse fields of application with high or low pressure for cleaning windows, facades and solar panels, the telescopic lance TL 10 C also makes possible vacuuming applications such as vacuuming dust on pipes. Comprising high-quality carbon fibre and thanks to practical quick-release fasteners and the tool-free adjustable clamping force for a reach of up to 10 m, the TL 10 C impresses with maximum rigidity and minimum weight. The integrated anti-twist device, as well as the rotatable base, ensure even safer and more ergonomic working. The base also has a hook for the safe attachment of a carrying strap.