Telescopic lance TL 7 F

Telescopic lance TL 7 F with up to 7 m reach made from robust and lightweight glass fibre. With practical quick-release fasteners for simple retraction and extension.

Perfect for window, facade and solar panel cleaning with brushes and osmosis water, up to 7 m long telescopic lance TL 7 F made from glass fibre. Practical quick-release fasteners make possible comfortable retraction and extension, the clamping force can be individually set and adjusted effortlessly and without tools. A rotatable base ensures very simple and ergonomic working – if required, a carrying strap can be attached directly to the base.

Features and benefits
Telescopic lance TL 7 F: Multifunctional use
Multifunctional use
For window, facade and solar panel cleaning with osmosis water. For high-pressure cleaning or low-pressure cleaning with wash brushes.
Telescopic lance TL 7 F: Maximum ergonomics
Maximum ergonomics
Quick-release fasteners for fast and simple loosening of the lance clamping. Rotatable base ensures simple and ergonomic working.
Telescopic lance TL 7 F: Very user-friendly
Very user-friendly
Tool-free adjustment of the clamping force at the quick-release fasteners. With clamping hooks to guide water hose outside the lance. Base with hooks for attaching strap and carrying frame.
Maximum safety
  • Haptic and visual pull-out stopper avoids unintentional disassembly.
  • Non-electroconductive base-lance element.
Specifications

Technical data

Length of the telescopic handle (m) 2 - 7
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 60
Material Fibreglass
Elements 5
Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.1

Scope of supply

  • Tool less clamp force adjustment
  • Tool-less clamp force adjustment
  • Hose hook
  • Pull out stopper
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for window, facade and solar panel cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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