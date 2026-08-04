Telescopic lance TL 7 H

Multifunctional hybrid telescopic lance TL 7 H made of rigid and lightweight carbon-glass fibre mix. Telescopic thanks to quick-release fastenings. Up to 7 m reach.

Whether it is for cleaning windows, facades or solar panels with osmosis water, with low pressure and wash brushes or with high pressure. Our hybrid telescopic lance TL 7 H with up to 7 m reach is multifunctional. Made from a special carbon-glass fibre mix, it impresses with superb rigidity and at the same time a very low weight. Innovative quick-release fasteners make possible convenient retraction and extension, whereas the integrated anti-twist device and a rotatable base ensure maximum ergonomic working conditions. The tool-free and individual setting of the clamping force also facilitates handling. A carrying strap can also be used using a hook at the base.

Features and benefits
Telescopic lance TL 7 H: Multifunctional use
Multifunctional use
For window, facade and solar panel cleaning with osmosis water. For high-pressure cleaning or low-pressure cleaning with wash brushes.
Telescopic lance TL 7 H: Maximum ergonomics
Maximum ergonomics
Anti-spin lock of the lances for safe and ergonomic working. Quick-release fasteners for fast and simple loosening of the lance clamping. Rotatable base ensures simple and ergonomic working.
Telescopic lance TL 7 H: Very user-friendly
Very user-friendly
Tool-free adjustment of the clamping force at the quick-release fasteners. With clamping hooks to guide water hose outside the lance. Base with hooks for attaching strap and carrying frame.
Maximum safety
  • Haptic and visual pull-out stopper avoids unintentional disassembly.
  • Non-electroconductive base-lance element.
Specifications

Technical data

Length of the telescopic handle (m) 2 - 7
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 60
Material Hybrid
Elements 5
Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.6

Scope of supply

  • Tool less clamp force adjustment
  • Anti-Spin
  • Tool-less clamp force adjustment
  • Hose hook
  • Pull out stopper
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for window, facade and solar panel cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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