Upholstery spray extraction nozzle
Hand-held nozzle for wet vacuum cleaners. Ideal for deep cleaning upholstery and car seats.
Hand-guided spray extraction nozzle for spray extraction devices. Ideal for ensuring cleanliness deep into the fibres of upholstered furniture such as armchairs, sofas, couches and car seats. The working width is 110 mm. Suitable for devices SE 3001, SE 4001, SE 4002, SE 5.100 and SE 6.100.
Features and benefits
Spray extraction function
- For cleaning deep into the fibres
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|153 x 113 x 75
Application areas
- Upholstery