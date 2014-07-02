Vacuum kit for power tools

Flexible suction hose (1 m) including adapter for connection to the exhaust air vent of power tools, such as jigsaws, grinders, drills or power planes. This enables the dirt resulting from working with the tool to be extracted directly, preventing it escaping into the surrounding air. The perfect solution for dirt-free DIY without subsequent cleaning.

Features and benefits
Adapters for power tools
  • For connecting the suction hose to the exhaust air vent of the power tool
  • For direct suction of dust/dirt during use, while preventing any dust/dirt escaping into the surrounding air
Flexible design of the suction hose
  • More freedom of movement.
  • Easy and practical to use
Accessory kit for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (-part) 2
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1220 x 41 x 41
Application areas
  • Workshop
  • Renovation
