Water filter

Water filter to protect the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water.

The water filter protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water. Water filtration increases the lifetime of the pressure washer. The water filter is suitable for all Class K 2-K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Protects the high-pressure pump against dirt particles from contaminated water
  • Increases pressure washer life
Specifications

Technical data

Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 117 x 50 x 50
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited