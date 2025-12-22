Perfect air purification for medium-sized rooms, living rooms and workplaces: the AF 30 air purifier rids indoor air of allergens, pollutants and pathogens by means of its multi-layer filter system. Other features include: the activated carbon fill, as well as a display to indicate the air quality in alphanumerical terms in PM2.5 particles in µg/m³, and to indicate the air quality with a colour code, the temperature and the relative humidity. The air purifier also makes an excellent choice on account of its timer function, child safety lock, night mode and ultra-silent operation, as well as a filter efficiency of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particles and a high-quality laser sensor for the automatic mode. This means that the automatic mode and the performance level adapt automatically to the level of air pollution. It also has a filter lifetime of around one year, depending on the air pollution and intensity of use.