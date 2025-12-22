Perfect air purification for larger rooms, living rooms and workplaces: The AF 50 air purifier rids indoor air of allergens, pollutants and pathogens using its multi-layer filter system. Further features include the activated carbon fill, a display to indicate the air quality in alphanumerical terms in PM2.5 particles in µg/m³, and to indicate air quality as a colour code, the temperature and the relative humidity. The air purifier also makes an excellent choice on account of its timer function, child safety lock, night mode and ultra-silent operation, as well as a filter efficiency of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particles and a high-quality laser sensor for the automatic mode. This means that the automatic mode and the performance level adjust automatically to the level of air pollution. Moreover, the filter has a service life of around one year, depending on the level of air pollution and the intensity of use.