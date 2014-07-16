Facade cleaning

Not only does Kärcher offer the ideal devices for use around the home: houses themselves become dirty over time, and Kärcher cleaning appliances can bring them back to their original splendour.

High-pressure cleaning with the wow factor: the K7 range

The K7 range makes light work even of larger cleaning jobs. Even the most stubborn dirt can be removed easily, thoroughly and quickly with these powerful devices. Handy features like QuickConnect, Plug 'n' Clean and the hose reel leave nothing to be desired and make cleaning enjoyable.

Suitable devices and accessories

K 7 Premium Home

Even the most stubborn dirt can be removed with the perfectly designed cleaning equipment.

T-Racer T 400 surface cleaner

For splash-free cleaning of flat surfaces.

Telescopic lance

Ideal for comfortable cleaning up to 4 m high.

K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home

With the Plug 'n' Clean cleaning system, the cleaning agent can be replaced with one simple action.

