Telescopic spray lance

Telescopic spray lance (1.20 m - 4 m) for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas. With shoulder strap, bayonet connection and integrated, ergonomically adjustable trigger gun. Weight: ca. 2 kg

With the telescopic spray lance (1.20 m - 4 m), even difficult to reach areas such as facades can be easily cleaned. The practical shoulder strap makes work significantly easier and the integrated, ergonomically adjustable trigger gun also guarantees optimal user friendliness. With a weight of just 2 kg, the Kärcher telescopic spray lance is very easy to use. The convenient bayonet connection enables the connection of all Kärcher accessories.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic adaptable gun
  • The ergonomic carrying handle and low weight make the device easy and convenient to transport.
Weight approx. 2 kg
  • For cleaning in hard to reach places (especially high places)
Shoulder strap
  • Easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 2.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 4177 x 92 x 240
Videos
Application areas
  • Façade
  • Conservatories
