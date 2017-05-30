WIN BIG WITH KARCHER

How to register

1. Take a photo of your receipt from Karcher Online Shop or an authorised retailer.

2. Upload the receipt on Google Forms here.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

By registering for the promotion, participants agree for the use of their names for Karcher Singapore Private Limited’s promotional and marketing purposes. The collection of personal information, such as participants' contact numbers and email addresses, will be used solely for prize notification purposes only.

1. The Promotion is valid from 22 Jan 2024 to 31 March 2024, both dates inclusive.

2. The Promotion is open to all customers purchasing Kärcher home cleaning appliances from Karcher Centre, Karcher Online Shop, or all authorised retailers only. A minimum spend of $500 per receipt is required to qualify.

3. Entries must be received by 31 March 2024, 23:59 hours, via Google Forms here. Each entry must include the participant’s name and contact number as the email subject and a photo of an original receipt of Kärcher home cleaning appliance made at either Karcher Centre, Karcher Online Shop or any authorised retailers before the closing date, 31 March 2024.

4. Each original receipt is eligible for one (1) entry only. Duplicate, incorrect, inaccurate, incomplete and/or unclear entries will be disqualified.



5. Each participant is entitled to win only one (1) prize. Winners will be notified via email or through the contact number provided.

6. Any unused prize(s) cannot be replaced or refunded for cash. The winner and/or recipient agrees to be bound by any and all Terms & Conditions.

7. The prize is non-transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash or any other prizes. Karcher Singapore Private Limited reserves the right to substitute the prize with other prizes of similar value at any time without prior notice.

8. The decision of Karcher Singapore Private Limited relating to or in connection with the Promotion is final, and no correspondence will be entertained.

9. Karcher Singapore Private Limited will not assume any responsibility in case of any liability, mishap, injury, damage, claim or accident in respect of, in connection with and/or arising from this contest and usage of the prize.

10. Karcher Singapore Private Limited reserves the right to amend or change the terms and conditions of this promotion at any time without prior notice. In the event of any inconsistency or discrepancy between the Terms and Conditions and the contents of any marketing and/or promotional materials relating to the promotion, these Terms and Conditions shall prevail. Entry into the contest will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.