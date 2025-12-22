Window vac WV 5 Plus Anniversary Edition

The limited WV 5 Plus Anniversary Edition with special accessories to mark the company's 90th anniversary ensures clean, streak-free and drip-free windows in no time.

The WV 5 Plus Anniversary Edition to mark the company's 90th anniversary is a limited colour variant with special accessories. With this variant, Kärcher – the inventor of the Window Vac – is launching a device onto the market that further perfects effortless, streak-free and drip-free window cleaning. With its extended battery runtime, cleaning can be carried out over an even longer period without any problems. And thanks to the exchangeable battery system, windows can be cleaned without interruption by purchasing a second battery. The device's handle, with its soft component, ensures that the WV 5 Plus Anniversary Edition surpasses its predecessor in terms of handling and ergonomics. The device has spacers on the suction nozzle to enable even better cleaning results right up to the edges. The scope of supply includes a spray bottle, a microfibre wiping cloth, a narrow suction nozzle for lattice windows, a dirt scraper for removing stubborn dirt and an additional microfibre wiping cloth with a particularly high ratio of abrasive fibres for optimal window cleaning from the outside.

Features and benefits
Window vac WV 5 Plus Anniversary Edition: Removable battery
Removable battery
Thanks to the removable and optional replacement battery, all windows can be cleaned without interruption.
Window vac WV 5 Plus Anniversary Edition: Convenient edge cleaning
Convenient edge cleaning
The manually adjustable distance holders enable perfect streak-free cleaning results right up to the edges.
Window vac WV 5 Plus Anniversary Edition: Comfortable handle with battery level indicator
Comfortable handle with battery level indicator
The soft grip handle makes the device even more comfortable to use. 3 LEDs indicate the current battery charging status.
Exchangeable suction nozzle
  • Choose between a large or small suction nozzle, based on the size of the cleaning surface.
Pleasantly quiet
  • The low noise level of the Window Vac makes working even more pleasant.
The original
  • Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
Three times quicker
  • Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip-free and streak-free results
  • Thanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Completely hygienic
  • Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
Diverse applications
  • The Window Vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors and shower cabins.
Specifications

Technical data

Working width of suction nozzle (mm) 280
Working width of the narrow suction nozzle (mm) 170
Dirty water container capacity (ml) 100
Battery run time (min) 35
Battery charge time (min) 185
Battery type Removable lithium-ion battery
Performance per battery charge (m²) approx. 105
Voltage (V) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Colour black
Weight incl. battery (kg) 0.7
Weight without accessories (kg) 0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 125 x 280 x 325

Scope of supply

  • Battery charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
  • Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
  • Detergents: Window cleaner RM 503, 20 ml
  • Narrow suction nozzle
  • Microfibre wiping cloth, outdoor: 1 x
  • Dirt scraper

Equipment

  • Suction nozzle
  • Exchangeable suction nozzle
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Glass tables
  • Wall tiles
  • Tiles
