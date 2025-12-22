The WV 5 Plus Anniversary Edition to mark the company's 90th anniversary is a limited colour variant with special accessories. With this variant, Kärcher – the inventor of the Window Vac – is launching a device onto the market that further perfects effortless, streak-free and drip-free window cleaning. With its extended battery runtime, cleaning can be carried out over an even longer period without any problems. And thanks to the exchangeable battery system, windows can be cleaned without interruption by purchasing a second battery. The device's handle, with its soft component, ensures that the WV 5 Plus Anniversary Edition surpasses its predecessor in terms of handling and ergonomics. The device has spacers on the suction nozzle to enable even better cleaning results right up to the edges. The scope of supply includes a spray bottle, a microfibre wiping cloth, a narrow suction nozzle for lattice windows, a dirt scraper for removing stubborn dirt and an additional microfibre wiping cloth with a particularly high ratio of abrasive fibres for optimal window cleaning from the outside.