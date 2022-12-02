CAR INTERIOR CLEANING AT HOME

1. Thoroughly vacuum your car

First, you should clean the entire interior with a wet and dry vacuum cleaner to remove coarse dirt such as crumbs, soil, and pet hair. It’s best to start in the boot and then work your way forwards to the cockpit. When vacuuming, make sure you don’t forget the narrow gaps, as this is where a lot of loose dirt usually collects. Special nozzle attachments work perfectly in these tight spots. They can be used to pick up dirt even in hard-to-reach places inside the car, such as between the seat and door or on the dash. For these areas, simply attach the appropriate nozzle to the handle of the suction hose. Battery-powered vacuum cleaners with rechargeable batteries make the work even easier since you’re not restricted by a cable. Another advantage is that there is no risk of tripping with the cordless models.

The upholstery should also be thoroughly vacuumed. A suction brush with hard bristles is the best choice to remove fine dust from fabric seats. For leather upholstery, a brush with soft bristles is recommended so that the material doesn’t get scratched.