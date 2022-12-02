Step 4: Rinse off your car

Then wash the car with the pressure washer and clean water. Always work with the flat jet nozzle and keep a 15-centimetre distance from the car’s surface or a 30 centimetre distance from the tyres. Alternatively, a soft wash brush, a power brush or a rotating wash brush an be connected to the pressure washer. This removes debris even more thoroughly. Tip: Always wash the car from the bottom up. This makes it easier to see which areas still need to be worked on.

If you don’t own a pressure washer you can also rinse the car with the garden hose and a spray nozzle.