The WD 1 Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: a powerful 1,200-watt device. Featuring a robust and impact-resistant 15-litre waste container. This compact device offers exceptional benefits as it can be stored in a space-saving manner and quickly put into action for intermediate cleaning. The WD 1 Classic is ideal for cleaning around the home, in basements, in outside spaces and in car interiors or even for vacuuming up small volumes of water. It has a foam filter for wet vacuuming, a fleece bag and a paper filter bag for dry vacuuming, as well as a floor nozzle with universal clips that is perfect for both wet and dry vacuuming. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.