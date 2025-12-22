Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic

The powerful WD 1 Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner offers a wide range of application areas.

The WD 1 Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: a powerful 1,200-watt device. Featuring a robust and impact-resistant 15-litre waste container. This compact device offers exceptional benefits as it can be stored in a space-saving manner and quickly put into action for intermediate cleaning. The WD 1 Classic is ideal for cleaning around the home, in basements, in outside spaces and in car interiors or even for vacuuming up small volumes of water. It has a foam filter for wet vacuuming, a fleece bag and a paper filter bag for dry vacuuming, as well as a floor nozzle with universal clips that is perfect for both wet and dry vacuuming. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic: Suitable for numerous uses
Suitable for numerous uses
Effortlessly picks up wet and dry dirt.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic: Practical blower function
Practical blower function
Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic: 15 l plastic waste container
15 l plastic waste container
Robust, impact and corrosion resistant, and with a large capacity.
Compact design.
  • Suitable for all kinds of hard floor surfaces.
  • Compact storage.
Practical cable and accessory storage in the head, also has bumpers for storage
  • Space-saving, safe and practical storage of included accessories.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
  • Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Suction Power (W) 180
Container capacity (l) 15
Container material Plastic
Power cable (m) 5
Nominal size of accessory (mm) 35
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 331 x 352 x 462

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.5 m
  • Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Suction tube for coarse dirt: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, 35 mm, Plastic
  • Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
  • Foam filter: 1 Piece(s)
  • Textile filter bag: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Blower function
  • Hose storage on the device head
  • Additional accessory storage on the device head
  • Cable hook
  • Accessory storage on the device
  • Wheels
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Balcony
  • Garage
  • Cellar
  • Living room
  • Entrance area
  • Vehicle interior
  • Liquids
  • Workshop
  • Hobby room
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

