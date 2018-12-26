Newsroom

From advertising specialist to "steeplejack"

New shine for the Vienna Votivkirche

Mud, sweat & high pressure

the Rally Dakar 2017

giSCHt - melting sculptures

Nature as the Artist

Starry sight

Telescope cleaning at the Stuttgart Observatory

Sarah's Quest for Clean Water

A project for climate protection supports Kenyans with clean water

How does a pressure washer work?

Take a look inside the cleaning machine

Top of Europe

Reliable tools in 3,454 m height

    Jungfraujoch in the Swiss Alps: right at the top

    Up to 5,000 tourists visit the Jungfraujoch in the Bernese Oberland every day – and bring a lot of dirt along with them. The workers on the Jungfraubahn railway use Kärcher cleaning appliances to clean the trains and buildings daily for their guests.

    Cleaning with the experts

    From the big spring clean to weekly household cleaning, the questions are often the same: where do I start and where do I stop? And above all: what is the quickest and most effective way of doing it? Question after question: the cleaning experts from Kärcher and domestic economist Urte Paaßen provide the answers.

