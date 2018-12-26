Clean green areas all year round

The municipal vehicle can be fitted with a wide range of different implements, allowing it to be used all year round for a variety of cleaning, green care and winter service tasks. With its brush system, suction mouth and rubbish bin, this makes it a valuable vacuum sweeper as far as Cologne is concerned. The unit is supplemented with a third side brush, extending the sweeping width to 2 m and making cleaning underneath park benches and around kerbstones easier.

A snowplough is used at Cologne Zoo for winter service, which is mounted without tools in just a few simple steps. The machine features a disc spreader for spreading grit, attached to the rear of the machine.

The MIC therefore handles several tasks at once, making it an economically viable alternative. "Procuring two machines for cleaning paths and winter service would entail significant costs. This solution allows us to carry out two important tasks at once," explains Titz.

The MIC 34 is fitted with a simple trailer coupling, meaning it can also be used as a towing vehicle. With the help of a trailer, this allows waste from the enclosures, placed in sacks along the pathways by employees in the morning, to be quickly and easily transported to the service yard.