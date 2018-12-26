Reaching for the sky

Heavenly air

“We monks are continuing a centuries-old tradition”, the novice explains as he swaps his black monk’s habit for grey-green working overalls. Now it is afternoon, and the monk is in his basically furnished room, or “cells” as they are called here. It is time for “labora”, work.

Brother Murezi is particularly proud of the old monastery square. The monk is not only showing his colours today – wonderful tulips are growing, shining red, white and yellow, like dots of paint in a sun-blessed landscape. Diving into a sea of herbs further back, one finds oneself being engulfed by the blissful fragrance of thyme, rosemary and lemon balm. All kinds of shrubs are busy growing serenely under the expert’s benevolent influence.

“I very much like being outdoors”, the novice says. He has short hair, a tender face, and dark glowing eyes. The tolling of bells accompanies him. The ground is steep: Brother Murezi unloads tools from a dark grey implement carrier. “Today I am planting a sequoia”, he laughs, while shovelling earth out of the way.

With technical skill, the novice wraps a canvas sack around the tree’s roots, and lifts the still modestly-large tree with a garden fork carefully out of the earth. “Hundreds of years ago monks were experimenting with this exotic tree species”, he explains. The tree will be planted in front of the monastery on a large meadow, and be free to develop unhindered.

Brother Murezi stands a few moments in the sun as the tree is planted in its new location. The peaceful atmosphere carries the fragrance of green grass. He often goes for a walk with other monks, including Brother Martin, his trusted friend and educator, who is also the boarding school prefect and a teacher of religion at the monastery’s boarding school and high school. When they go for their long walks over the mountain slopes, with the snow-covered peaks towering on the horizon, a hint of eternity hangs in the air.