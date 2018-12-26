FROM ULTRA-HIGH PRESSURE TO DRY ICE

What is dirt anyway?

At the heart of the question regarding which cleaning devices are required lies the key question of what is considered to be dirt and what needs to be removed. When considering this deeper question, it is almost inevitable that you will come across the anthropologist and cultural theorist Mary Douglas. In her book "Purity and Danger" published in 1966, she argues that what is considered dirt is something that is in the wrong place. Thus most people would consider sand on a desk to be out of place, while sand on a beach would be something wonderful. This example shows that the perception of dirt has a lot to do with a person's own sense of order. The scientific understanding of dirt has developed further over the decades because categorising dirt as being something that is out of place does not always work: a diamond in a rubbish bin would hardly be considered dirt. Thus other factors such as aesthetic or material value also play a part.



Modern cleaning technology is an essential part of the way we handle dirt. When you think about household applications, the requirements are clearly defined: the point is the necessary removal of dirt – each according to their cleanliness needs – with the most ergonomic and efficient devices, from vacuum cleaners to high-pressure cleaners. Effective technology makes work in the home and garden easier and therefore contributes a certain amount to your comfort and well-being. In the industrial sector, technology takes on significantly more tasks. Consistently keeping machines clean in production processes is an important aspect of maintenance and the conservation of value. In the medicine, cleaning technology is an indispensable hygiene factor, decreasing the amount of noticeable dirt right down to cleanroom conditions. The cleanest cleanroom in the world has a surface area of 250 m2 and is maintained by the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation in Stuttgart, Germany. One cubic metre of air in this room contains only a single 0.1 micrometre-sized particle – a truly clean environment.