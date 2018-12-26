Nature as the Artist

Water as "art stuff"

I started out as a wood-carver, creating traditional classic wooden sculptures, the ones which are generally put on a pedestal. Over the years, I have discovered the tree as a whole, as a material in itself – for a time I would only see the dead trunks standing there, but now I have finally come to recognize the tree whilst it’s still alive. Some years ago I discovered by chance that my wooden sculptures appear totally different when put into water. Through buoyancy one part of it stays under water, however, it is still visible. Light is refracted at water level and so is the form of the sculpture.

Additionally I re-discovered something: There is the tradition of rafting in order to transport tree trunks through creeks and rivers, even over long distances. In English you call this „water-borne timber“. And if I interpret this expression freely it means „wood which was born from water“. By taking photographs of my floating wooden sculptures („rafts“) underneath the water level these optical refractions and reflections became visible. Thus I started to perceive and appreciate water itself as „art stuff“ to create with.

It inspired me to „look over nature’s shoulder“. It uses heat and cold like a sculptor his chisel. There is even a triple point, where pressure ratio and temperature come together in such a way, that water is a liquid, solid (ice) and gas (vapour/fog) at the same time - well nearly!

All these experiences influenced my giSCHt-project: I sprayed the dead cherry tree with a hot water high-pressure cleaner several times at temperatures below zero, i.e. permanent frost. The entire structure of the tree was to be completely enveloped in solid layers of ice.