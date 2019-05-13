Extreme travelling

Visiting One of the Largest Train Stations in the World

There are ten minutes left before the express train to Beijing leaves the station when a young woman rushes up to Zhu Hongyan. The train is scheduled to leave from platform eight and the enormous hall has disoriented the woman. Zhu explains where she needs to go and accompanies her a few metres in the right direction. With her suitcase in hand, the woman races off towards the ticket barrier and only just makes it before the doors close.

Zhu Hongyan is actually the deputy head of the Shanghai Hongqiao train station cleaning team. But her job often requires her to improvise. She shows passengers where to go. She helps them when they have lost their mobile phones or even when they need medical attention. Her job title may say she’s a manager, but she’s invisible to most. Yet at the same time, at a train station that is considered to be one of the biggest in the world, she is indispensable.

Up to 45 hours on the train

Every day, the Shanghai Hongqiao train station welcomes around 400,000 travellers. They come from all over China and speak 300 different languages, as well as local dialects. From here, passengers travel all over the country. A train journey to Kunming, which is roughly 2,500 kilometres away, takes up to 36 hours. A trip to Ürümqi, 4,000 kilometres away, takes 45 hours. For this reason, many travellers bring enough food for several days with them, packed in plastic bags. Stands offer local delicacies: tofu marinated in tea, roasted chilli peanuts and dried plums. Plus sweetened green tea and cola. Sometimes train tickets are sold out days in advance. Passengers arrive early so they don’t miss their train and then like to sleep for a few hours before heading off, often with their heads resting on suitcases amidst the bustle.