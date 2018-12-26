Dawn of the digital manufacturing world

New assembly line for scrubber driers

Manufacturing up to 40,000 variants of one and the same product in an economical way – this is the challenge Kärcher must confront when manufacturing scrubber driers. This will only become possible using a new manufacturing concept which employs Industry 4.0 principles. The modern assembly line was designed by Kärcher's production facilities department in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Labour Economics and Organisation (IAO) in Stuttgart and simultaneously built into a working production process within just two months. For over a year, the production line has been operating with great success. Plant manager Carsten Schlenker explains: "The increasing number of product variants makes batch-optimised manufacturing evermore difficult. New equipment details further increase the complexity. Thanks to the new production line, single-piece production is now possible in an economically viable way, and even building new variants is a simple process."

The starting point for each individual manufacturing contract is the machine as configured by the customer themself. They are able to choose between many variants with a wide variety of equipment features, adapting the machines to the relevant requirements and local conditions. There are, for example, four different suction motors available, allowing the machine to be adapted to suit voltage and frequency of the local power supply, or equip it for battery operation. The scrubber head is also offered in a number of variants – as roller or disc variants, each in several different widths and diameters. The control panel is currently manufactured in 13 variants – multiplying this variety alone results in countless end products.