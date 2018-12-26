Interview: Where is it the cleanest?

We discussed the partly astounding results and differences with Gerhard Reifmesser, Head of Kärcher Market Research.

Mr Reifmesser, would you say that those who spend more time cleaning have a cleaner home?

That would be too simplistic. The amount of time spent cleaning depends on the devices used. Using electrical devices can save time. A typical peculiarity of the cleaning culture in Brazil is, among other things, that cleaning takes place manually using large amounts of water. Houses typically have stone floors and the kitchen often opens to one side on to a type of terrace, the so-called Lavanderia. This allows the kitchen floor to be washed and cleaned. Noticeable are also the powerful and fragranced detergents – a fresh scent signals cleanliness.

Are you aware of the global cleaning cultures and their differences based on your own experience?

Yes, we market researchers conduct virtually all of our studies locally, speak to people, look at their homes and how they clean. I spend about a quarter of my working time conducting such studies in the global markets for our products.

In your opinion, which country is the cleanest?

Japan. In this respect, the Japanese have a different mentality. Cleaning is a part of character building. Schoolchildren and students learn to clean their school themselves. An adult who keeps their surroundings clean is regarded as a person who is at peace with themselves. The community also plays a special role. On Sundays, one can see many volunteers cleaning public facilities and collecting refuse. There is nothing like it elsewhere.

In addition to cultural differences, are there also fundamental similarities in cleaning habits?

To put it simply: everyone likes it clean. However, the perception of cleanliness is individually and culturally influenced. In the UK, Russia or the USA, the cleaning behaviour of a typical Japanese household is perceived as greatly exaggerated.

And how clean are the Germans?

If one considers the average time spent cleaning in a German household, we are somewhere in the bottom third. That Germany is very clean and tidy, is more of a cliché than reality. Think about spring cleaning: it was once a common ritual that has virtually disappeared. However, as I already mentioned, it depends on the cleaning devices used. German households are above average when it comes to using electrical household appliances.