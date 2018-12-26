Telescope cleaning at the Stuttgart Observatory

Starry sight

It is possible to make out around 10 billion stars in the night sky using modern large telescopes – not quite so many can be seen from the Stuttgart Uhlandshöhe hill, where the Stuttgart Observatory has stood since 1921. On the hill in the middle of the South German state capital, traffic noise and train station announcements echo faintly in the valley and light from the street lamps and city lights linger in the night sky like a bell over the entire city. This light pollution only makes it possible for the voluntary team at the observatory to see a fraction of the 10 billion stars through their telescopes. But it is not just light pollution that obscures the view of the celestial objects: deposits of fine dust, insects, pollen and weathering have made the large mirror of one of the telescopes so dirty that the stars appear wan and dull.

Ulrich Teufel, engineer and passionate amateur astronomer, loved to gaze at the stars through the attic window of his bedroom as a boy, which is why he joined the society that looks after and maintains the observatory early on. He was no longer able to see through the dirty telescope. The 49-year-old is standing in the sunshine on the plateau of the water container one Tuesday and pulls the 150 kg, rail-mounted telescope out of the metal shelter. "Today we are going to start cleaning the telescope mirror," says Teufel. And what sounds like a simple task proves to be somewhat more challenging.