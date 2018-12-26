From advertising specialist to "steeplejack"

Brushing not smoking

Actually the impetus had been set a long time before Ulrich Sukup started is dream job. "Tower plumbing", his father called it early on, "that's what you need to do." At a time, mind you, when industrial climbers were still in short trousers and this work was only done by a small group of eastern Tyrol "Church Steeplejacks" as they are still known in the local dialect. And so, after studying media psychology, Sukup first worked in advertising at a large agency, for tobacco products.

"It was strange being a non-smoker and developing ideas for cigarette adverts." Things went well for a while, but Ulrich Sukup was never really comfortable in this world. As he approached 30, he was standing by the coffee machine at work one day with this feeling of searching in his stomach, and in front of the window he discovered a road sweeper. "He's doing sensible work, I thought to myself, and decided to change things."