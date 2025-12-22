Clean floors at the touch of a button: from now on, the smart RCF 3 robotic mop takes care of the otherwise tedious and time-consuming wet mopping of hard floors. Thanks to the proven FC roller technology, the RCF 3 not only removes stubborn dirt or dried liquids, but also loose dust and dry crumbs. In doing so, it automatically detects carpets and skilfully avoids them. The RCF 3 has two tanks that allow it to constantly supply fresh water to the roller and to collect the dirty water separately. Light, dry dirt is easily picked up and also transported into the dirty water tank. Different cleaning modes can be set with the practical app control. The robot can thus be adapted very flexibly to a wide range of needs and requirements. For cleaning, the robot is conveniently started via app or by pressing a button on the device. If the RCF 3 needs help, in many situations it will tell you via voice output or through the app.