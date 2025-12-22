Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 5 Cordless *SEA
Excellent cleaning performance whether on hard floors or carpets: the VCS 5 Cordless battery-powered vacuum cleaner with 2-roller-technology picks up dirt thoroughly and quickly.
Excellent cleaning performance with maximum convenience: the VCS 5 cordless battery-powered vacuum cleaner with powerful brushless motor (up to 460 W) and 2-roller-technology offers extremely excellent cleaning results. Dirt can quickly be picked up in both directions at the same time whether on hard floors or carpets. The multi-cyclone system with HEPA filter ensures constant, high suction power. Furthermore, a lot of smart features are designed to make the cleaning experience easier, such as one-click dust container emptying, charging station, intuitive HMI, flexible nozzle joint and floor lighting. Thanks to its switch and double-handle design, this classic upright vacuum cleaner turns into a practical handheld vacuum cleaner in a matter of seconds. The scope of delivery also includes upholstery and crevice nozzles.
Features and benefits
Outstanding suction powerPoweful 460 W brushless high-speed motor and 25,2 V battery Multi-cyclone cleaning system with HEPA 12 filter for constant suction power. Constant suction power and runtime of up to 80 minutes in eco mode.
Two-roller technologyDouble cleaning efficiency, as it can pick up dirt from the front and back. Works universally on hard floors and carpet.
Smart LED lightsFor better cleaning in dark areas. Feedback and error messages via easy-to-read LED display. Clear battery status display.
Charging station
- Self-charging starts when the device is located on the station.
- Practical storage station for the vacuum cleaner and the accessories.
Simple and practical handling
- Slimline design and ideal weight distribution for effortless cleaning.
- Patented switch and double-handle design for best possible ergonomics.
Incredibly versatile
- For cleaning all types of floors, carpets, furniture and vehicles.
- Comprehensive selection of accessories for every cleaning requirement at home.
Easy application
- Depending on the use, the power can be adjusted quickly and easily.
- Simple emptying of the filter with just one click.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|>= 72
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 80
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h)
|3.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|255 x 150 x 1060
Scope of supply
- Battery: 25.2 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 pc.)
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Soft dusting brush
- Crevice nozzle
Equipment
- Power control: with 3 power levels
- Soft grip handle
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Upholstery
Accessories
