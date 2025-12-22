Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH Anniversary Edition
The limited CVH Anniversary Edition with special accessories to mark the company's 90th anniversary offers powerful cleaning and is ready for use anywhere and at any time.
The CVH Anniversary Edition to mark the company's 90th anniversary is a limited colour variant with special accessories. The battery-powered handheld vacuum cleaner effectively removes all types of dirt, such as hair, crumbs and dust, without leaving a trace – whatever the surface, whatever the space, even in tight spots. The washable two-step filter system, comprising a fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair and the downstream HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998), ensures exhaust air is extra clean. Other benefits: high suction power and a longer lifetime thanks to the quiet BLDC motor, the compact and lightweight design of the device, two suction levels with a battery runtime of up to 20 minutes. Thanks to the convenient charging option via USB-C, the vacuum cleaner is particularly suitable for cars and camping/caravanning. For space-saving storage, the CVH Anniversary Edition and all accessories can be stowed and transported in the fabric bag supplied.
Features and benefits
High cleaning performance thanks to the BLDC motorHigh suction power for all types of smaller cleaning tasks thanks to the BLDC motor.
Choice between two modesMinimum mode for long running time (max. 20 min), maximum mode for high suction power.
Convenient chargingThe USB type C charging socket on the device enables flexible charging even when on the move, e.g. in the car or at the powerbank.
Lightweight and compact
- Effortlessly carry out small everyday cleaning tasks.
Ready to use immediately
- Can be used at any time and anywhere thanks to the compact design and simple use of accessories.
Two-stage filter system
- Ideal combination of fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair, as well as the HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998).
Washable filter and dust container
- Easy to clean under running water and can be reused.
Practical accessories
- Suitable for delicate surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Container (l)
|0.15
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|78
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 100
|Runtime min. mode (min)
|20
|Runtime max. mode (min)
|9
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|7.2
|Voltage (V)
|7.2
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Battery charging time with standard charger (h)
|4
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 76 x 76
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 5 V / 2 A USB cable + adapter (1 of each)
- 2-in-1 crevice nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Storage bag
Equipment
- Power control: with 2 performance levels
Application areas
- Pet baskets and beds
- Ideal for vacuuming surfaces such as bookshelves, sofas, tables, etc.
- Upholstery
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.