Kärcher vacuum mops can be used on all floors, whether wood, stone, tiles, plastic or carpet. The rollers do not cause any damage, such as scratches on the surfaces. Do not hold the device still in one spot; instead, always keep it moving.

RM 536 detergent (order number 6.295-944.0) is ideal for cleaning all common hard floors – a sustainable and vegan formula is also available (order number 6.296-286.0), which is free from microplastics, silicone or colourants and therefore particularly suitable for households with children or pets.

RM 534 detergent (order number 6.295-941.0) is ideal for cleaning sealed wooden floors (e.g. parquet, laminate).

For cleaning oiled/waxed wooden floors, RM 535 detergent (order number 6.295-942.0).

For cleaning stone floors, RM 537 detergent (order number 6.295-943.0).