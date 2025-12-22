Vacuum mop FCV 4 Natural N

3-in-1 Xtra!Clean – vacuum, mop, dry: the smart FCV 4 Natural N vacuum mop with 45 min battery runtime, Dynamic!Control dirt sensor and natural detergent – even on carpets.

Discover the FCV 4 Natural N – the all-rounder that will revolutionise the way you clean your floors and is particularly environmentally friendly thanks to the RM 538N Natural Floor Cleaner! The 3-in-1 vacuum mop with innovative Xtra!Clean function vacuums, mops and dries, making light work of cleaning hard floors, carpets and even clearing up spilled liquids, saving up to 50 percent of time*. Choose from 4 cleaning modes – auto mode with Dynamic!Control dirt sensor, the clever Stair!Assist mode, dry mode and the powerful Advanced!Power mode*** – and tackle any dirt, whether it’s dust, pet hair or stubborn stains. The ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology with up to 500 roller revolutions per minute not only ensures perfect mopping results, but also eliminates up to 99 percent of bacteria** for hygienic cleanliness. The powerful BLDC motor and long-lasting battery with up to 45 minutes of runtime clean up to 200 square metres non-stop. It also features a 3.2-inch Vision!Clean display, an auto-start/stop function and self-cleaning function, as well as a washable Pure!Roll roller for maximum convenience – without ever coming into contact with dirt.

Features and benefits
Vacuum mop FCV 4 Natural N: 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function: mopping, vacuuming and drying
3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function: mopping, vacuuming and drying
Halves the cleaning time* and guarantees perfect cleanliness! Thanks to the integrated suction function that removes the need to vacuum beforehand. Four cleaning modes to cover every type of dirt – even the most stubborn dirt and the biggest spillages are no problem. Adapts to different floors for effective and thorough cleaning right up to the edge – even on carpets and rugs in dry mode.
Vacuum mop FCV 4 Natural N: Effective Hygienic!Spin technology
Effective Hygienic!Spin technology
Proven to remove 99%** of all bacteria for a hygienic and clean home. Roller rotates at up to 500 revolutions per minute for flawless mopping results. Clever two-tank system for a constant supply of fresh water kept separate from the dirty water.
Vacuum mop FCV 4 Natural N: Intelligent cleaning with Dynamic!Control and Vision!Clean
Intelligent cleaning with Dynamic!Control and Vision!Clean
Intelligent auto mode with Dynamic!Control dirt sensor automatically adjusts the suction power and water volume to the degree of soiling – for maximum runtime. Important information such as remaining runtime or cleaning mode is always in view on the large 3.2-inch Vision!Clean display. Intelligent tank level indication with overflow protection and automatic shutdown if the dirty water tank is not emptied.
Clever Stair!Assist cleaning mode and auto-start/stop
  • Breaks in cleaning are no problem thanks to the auto-start/stop function – any time, anywhere.
  • Clean stairs and tight spaces with ease, from any position, even at a 90° angle, thanks to the Stair!Assist mode with deactivated auto-start/stop function.
Ultra-powerful Advanced!Power mode
  • Removes even the most stubborn dried-on dirt with twice the suction power and 20% more water distribution than in auto mode.
  • Floors are dry in next to no time so they can be walked on straight away.
Powerful BLDC motor and efficient Comfort!Cell battery
  • State-of-the-art brushless motor technology for a long service life, high reliability and impressive suction power and mopping performance at high speeds.
  • Maximum freedom of movement with up to 45 min battery runtime – ideal for areas up to 200 m².
  • Battery can be replaced quickly during servicing for a longer product life – easy on the wallet and the environment.
Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filter system
  • Multi-stage filter system reliably protects the motor from moisture.
  • Excellent filtration with highly efficient flat pleated filter – effectively traps even the smallest particles in the air.
  • Dry mode ideal for use on carpets and rugs.
System!Clean self-cleaning function and Pure!Roll roller
  • Effective self-cleaning function with up to 550 roller revolutions per minute – for quick and convenient cleaning without coming into contact with dirt.
  • Rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C for added convenience, hygiene and sustainability.
  • Practical storage of the device and accessories, even while charging.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Area performance per battery charge (m²) 200
Tank capacity, fresh water (ml) 750
Tank capacity, dirty water (ml) 450
Rated input power (W) 180
Drive Brushless motor
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Roller working width (mm) 250
Floor drying time (min) min. 2
Battery voltage (V) 18
Battery run time (min) max. 45
Battery charge time (min) 240
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 278 x 232 x 1130

* The Kärcher vacuum mops can halve your cleaning time, since common household dirt can be removed from floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before mopping. /
** Based on tests by an independent test laboratory. /
*** The Advanced!Power mode removes even the most stubborn dried-on dirt with twice the suction power and 20 percent higher water volume compared with auto mode.

Scope of supply

  • Multi-surface roller: 1 Piece(s)
  • Detergents: Natural floor cleaner RM 538N, 500 ml
  • Charging, parking and cleaning station
  • Cleaning brush
  • Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s)
  • Sponge filter: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
  • Dual filter system
  • Self-cleaning mode
  • Automatic mode
  • Stair mode
  • Power mode
  • Dry mode
  • Filling level indicator for fresh water tank
  • Filling level indicator for dirty water tank
  • Transport wheels
  • Carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • On low-pile carpets
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Coarse dirt
  • Fine dirt
  • Dry dirt
  • Wet dirt
  • Liquids
  • Pet hair
Vacuum mop FAQs

Both the FC and the FCV belong to the floor cleaning category and offer excellent mopping performance, but the devices are designed with a different focus. The FC is extremely flexible, light and quiet thanks to its patented scraper technology, making it the perfect solution for cleaning hard floors. Our FCVs make light work of even the biggest messes, such as large amounts of coarse dirt, thanks to powerful vacuuming and the 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean technology (vacuuming, mopping, drying). In Dry mode, our FCVs can even be used on carpets and rugs.

Thanks to Hygienic!Spin technology and deep cleaning, our vacuum mops remove up to 99% of all common household bacteria from hard surfaces, for a hygienic and clean home, as proven by external laboratory tests. The carefully conceived 2-tank system provides a constant supply of fresh water while also collecting dirty water separately; the rollers rotate at speeds of up to 500 rpm to guarantee flawless cleaning results (20% cleaner than with a conventional wiping mop). The FCV 4’s roller is also machine washable at 60 °C making it a hygienic and sustainable solution.

The vacuum mops are floor cleaning devices especially designed for wet mopping. The suction function vacuums the floor and the roller itself, removing even large quantities of coarse dirt and hair which are then transported to the dirty water tank, without the need to vacuum beforehand. The vacuum mops also feature a Dry mode (with no water leakage) and a two-step filter system with a flat pleated filter, ideal for use on carpets. However, these vacuum mops are not designed to function as all-round vacuum cleaners and they are not suitable for cleaning upholstered furniture or deep-pile carpets.

The Duo!Pure filter system reliably protects the motor from moisture and ensures excellent filtration with a highly efficient flat pleat and sponge filter. Ideal for use in Dry mode on carpets and rugs.

All our vacuum mops are equipped with the easy-to-use System!Clean self-cleaning function. Self-cleaning is recommended after each use to prevent bacterial growth and unpleasant odours. In addition, regular rinsing protects the valves and parts which carry dirt, resulting in a longer product service life.

The FCV 4's smart dirt sensor is activated in Auto mode. It automatically adjusts the suction power and water volume to the degree of soiling, to maximise the run time.

The FCV 4's Stair!Assist mode makes it easy to clean stairs and tight space sin all positions, even when the handle is at a 90° angle.

The vacuum mop’s battery can be replaced easily by the customer using standard tools, which extends the product service life and reduces electronic waste. Replaceable Comfort!Cell batteries are available as spare parts.

The vacuum mops continue to vacuum for a few seconds after switching off, to ensure that the dirt is vacuumed up and transported to the waste container and no residual dirt is left on the floor when the device is lifted.

Kärcher vacuum mops can be used on all floors, whether wood, stone, tiles, plastic or carpet. The rollers do not cause any damage, such as scratches on the surfaces. Do not hold the device still in one spot; instead, always keep it moving.

RM 536 detergent (order number 6.295-944.0) is ideal for cleaning all common hard floors – a sustainable and vegan formula is also available (order number 6.296-286.0), which is free from microplastics, silicone or colourants and therefore particularly suitable for households with children or pets.

RM 534 detergent (order number 6.295-941.0) is ideal for cleaning sealed wooden floors (e.g. parquet, laminate).

For cleaning oiled/waxed wooden floors, RM 535 detergent (order number 6.295-942.0).

For cleaning stone floors, RM 537 detergent (order number 6.295-943.0).

You can use the following detergents with the vacuum mop:

  • Multi-purpose floor cleaner RM 536, order no. 6.295-944.0
  • Stone floor cleaner RM 537, order no. 6.295-943.0
  • Floor care for sealed wooden floors RM 534, order no. 6.295-941.0
  • Floor care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535, order no. 6.295-942.0
  • Natural floor cleaner RM 538N, order no. 6.296-286.0

Only use Kärcher detergents, and for the best possible cleaning results, make sure the correct dosage is used.

Using other detergents can damage the device and void the warranty.

Using detergents from other manufacturers or using too much detergent can cause an excess of foam to develop and can cause the device to shut down automatically before the dirty water tank reaches the maximum fill level.

It is not necessary to descale the vacuum mop as limescale only forms at temperatures above 70 °C. The acid of the descaling agent can also cause damage to your device.

Self-cleaning should only be carried out with clear water without cleaning agents. The use of cleaning agents can lead to excessive foaming and water overflowing from the station.

