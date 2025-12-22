Brass hose connector 1/2" and 5/8" with Aqua Stop
Tough and durable brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 1/2" and 5/8" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.
High-quality brass hose connector with Aqua Stop for 1/2" and 5/8" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. Aqua Stop stops the water flow when disconnecting hoses and attachments. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures. This high-quality, tough connector is extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty use. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Uncoupling without splashes thanks to Aqua Stop
High-quality brass hose connector
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
Suitable for 1/2'' and 5/8'' hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″
|Colour
|brass
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|48 x 33 x 33
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment